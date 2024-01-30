Petersen, Larry Lloyd Age 70 of Arkdale

Larry Lloyd Petersen, age 70, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

He was born July 8th in Milwaukee, 1953, to Otto and Lulu (Lloyd) Petersen and resideded as a proud resident of Arkdale, WI for 35 years.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Bonnie (Winchester) and survived by his children: Katina (Roger) Ziebell, Tanya Curtin, Sierra (Brad) Roeske. Grandchildren: Chelsea (Cody) Smith, Tylor (Shoshie) Kiesling, Brandon (Tristan) Ziebell, Angela Ziebell, Gavin, Carter and Hudson Curtin, and Rosko Roeske. Great-Grandchildren: Oliver, Logan, Valkyrie, Emmett, Octavian, Colton, Silas, Mariana-Lou, and Adalynn. Sister Karen (Richard) Myers, Nieces: Jennifer(Steve) Martyn, Coreen(Bill) Dalrymple and many other loved ones and friends.

Throughout his younger years he worked several different jobs but it was the love for truck driving that led him to his final career and worked as an over the road driver until his retirement in 2022 with over 2 million miles without any accidents under his belt. Larry couldn’t just retire though, he then got a job with Napa working for their parts delivery service which he truly enjoyed and enjoyed all the people he met along that journey.

Larry loved the outdoors playing on his tractor and fondly remembered working on his uncles farms and fields when he was younger. ATVing (a member of the Monroe Prairie ATV club), snowmobiling, boating and camping were some of his hobbies.

But nothing compared to the love for Westers and he was an avid collector of those types of memorabilia but especially anything “Winchester”.

Larry’s Celebration of Life will be held following a private family burial for him and Bonnie, June 22nd, noon at The Mill of Arkdale for all who want to help the family celebrate his incredible life. Larry always brought more joy and contagious laughter wherever he went. The family hopes you can join them in sharing your funny stories and favorite memories.

Source: WRJC.com







