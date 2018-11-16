Peters, Dennis John, 68 of Grand Marsh
Dennis John Peters, age 68, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin died Monday, November 5, 2018 at home in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin following a house fire.
Memorial Gathering will be 12 Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.
Interment will be at the White Creek Cemetery, Town of Easton, Adams County, Wisconsin. Dennis was born July 11, 1950 in Lime Springs, Iowa to Clarence A. and Sylvia A. (Blossifield) Peters. He married Ann Marie Smith on May 23, 1975 in Woodstock, IL. They made their home in Sharon, Wisconsin before moving to Richland Center, and eventually Adams in 2000. Dennis worked as a truck driver and Brakebush Brothers in Westfield. He retired in 2005.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, working on his tractors, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Sylvia Peters; sister, Veronica Scullin; brothers: Brian Peters, LeRoy Peters, and Fred Dye.
Survivors:
Wife: Ann Peters of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Daughter: Rabecca (Brandon) Davis of Onalaska, Wisconsin
Son: Dennis (Julia) Wallin of Boscobel, Wisconsin
Daughter: Jennifer Peters of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Daughter: Christine (Tim) May of Blue River, Wisconsin
Son: Tim Smith of Richland Center, Wisconsin
Sister: Mary (Ken) Scheppa of Big Flats, Wisconsin
Sister: Adeline Poteat of Courtside, Arizona
Sister: LaVonne Wachal of East Troy, Wisconsin
Sister: Joanne (Michael) Whalen of Janesville, Wisconsin
Brother: Keith Peters of Cincinnati, Ohio
Brother: Herbert Peters of Stuben, Wisconsin
Brother: Gene Peters of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin
Brother: Jerry Peters of Reedsburg, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: 19
Great-Grandchild: 1
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
