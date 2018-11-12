PETA Urges End To Animal Exhibitions At Circus World

The Wisconsin Historical Society is being urged to put an end to animal exhibitions at Circus World in Baraboo. Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claim a big-cat exhibitor was caught violently whipping tigers during a session last year, hitting one of the animals more than 30 times. A circus which recently performed there has been accused of more than 100 violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, according to PETA

