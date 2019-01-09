Perz, Darlene J. Age 74 of Mauston

Darlene J. Perz passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 6th, 2019. She was 74 years old.

Darlene was born on November 3rd, 1944 to her parents Henry Baier and Amy (Johnson) Baier in La Crosse, WI. Darlene was their only child. The family later moved to Mauston, where she would live for the rest of her life. She married Bernard Perz and they had three children and a beautiful life together.

Darlene performed various book keeping and secretarial work and was most know for her employment with Dr. Paquette as the office book keeper and secretary. She enjoyed working and talking with everyone.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; Henry and Amy Baier, her father and mother-in-law; Casmir (Louie) Perz and Anna (Zobal) Perz, her husband Bernard Perz and countless loving family members and friends.

She is survived in death by her children. Mike (Sandy) Perz, Debra (Frank) Andres, and Amy (Brant) Cash, her 6 grandchildren; Jacob, Anna, Ryan, Colin, Addison, and Easton brought so much joy to her life.

Darlene was known and loved by many. She had a “knack” for making everything better just by conversation. She loved her many family members, and friends who were like family members. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a generous personality, and a determined mind.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon,), Friday, January 11, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston. Friends may call on Thursday, January 10th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, a donation to St. Patrick School in loving memory of Darlene Perz will be greatly appreciated.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com





