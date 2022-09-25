Person killed in Marathon County Saturday night when vehicle strikes driveway embankment in Green Valley, overturns
Crash occurred on a darkened stretch of County C, west of County S in Green Valley
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Midwest Viking Festival held at UW-Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2022 at 12:56 AM
Two-day Midwest Viking Festival offers art, demonstrations, battles
-
Ron Johnson touts universal school choice as the remedy for rising crime
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM
Barnes campaign hits Johnson votes against increasing number of cops, firefighters and criminal justice programs that would have benefited Wisconsin.
-
Tim Michels now says he would back legislation allowing abortions in case of rape and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM
Gov. Tony Evers accused Tim Michels of being disingenuous with voters at a time abortion is front of mind after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
-
What's real and what's fiction in Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series, 'Monster'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2022 at 3:51 AM
The new Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix uses a plethora of facts from the original reporting but there are a couple creative liberties, too.
-
Green Bay Police say officer violated police policy when he grabbed AJ Dillon at soccer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM
'I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated,' Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said in a statement.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes agrees to second televised debate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2022 at 9:07 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Wisconsin, tribal governments will receive nearly $19 million in federal funding to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM
The funding is part of a federal program to increase access to treatment, make medications like naloxone more available and expand access to support.
-
Wisconsin nursing home complaints are on pace to set an all-time record in 2022 and a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM
The spike in complaints comes as Wisconsin and other states search for qualified workers to inspect nursing homes and struggle with a shortage of nurses.
-
#9 Bangor at #2 Cashton Game Intro
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.