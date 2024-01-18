Person Found Deceased Near Oakridge Trail Parking Area in Juneau County

This morning, at approximately 8:41 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a report of a deceased individual on Cty Hwy M at the Oakridge Trail parking area. Upon arrival, responding deputies discovered a deceased male. At the time of this press

release the death is being treated as suspicious. The investigation is on going. Cty Hwy M is presently hard closed from approximately one mile south of State Hwy 21 to Cranberry Creek Rd/25th Street. It will remain closed until the investigation is complete. This appears to be an isolated incident. There is no danger to the surrounding communities.

Source: WRJC.com







