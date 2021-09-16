Person airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Brown County near Wrightstown
Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to a crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck on Highway 96 at Blake Road, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
-
-
10 'weeds' that are really pollinator and animal friendly native Wisconsin plants
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 1:05 PM
What's good for a butterfly isn't often a favorite of a farmer or gardener. Some plants with weedy reputations do have biological value.
-
Brown County Board reviews six redistricting options, then throws them all out
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Ashwaubenon, other places cut up into too many pieces because Brown County board provided citizens' group with too little guidance, board member says
-
Letter to the editor: Taxpayers should question UW-Green Bay closure of Shorewood Golf...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Cosing Shorewood will serve to further wall off the campus from its community, the author believes.
-
Wisconsin's Mohican Nation calls on schools in tribe's New York homeland to end Native...
by Rockland/Westchester Journal News on September 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The Shawano County-based tribal president wants two school districts to retire mascots considered dehumanizing.
-
Nearly 400 Afghan evacuees to be resettled in Wisconsin, according to state officials
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM
The Biden administration is planning to resettle 399 Afghan refugees in Wisconsin, as U.S. pauses flights of additional evacuees due to measles
-
Wisconsin reports 20 deaths as DHS acknowledges a 'system performance issue' with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2021 at 9:48 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and 20 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday.
-
Green Bay Packers from Super Bowl XXXI team to join Green & Gold Gala, planned as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM
Deadline for tickets is Friday. One auction item: a Super Bowl watch party with Antonio Freeman and Dorsey Levens.
-
Green Bay man pleads not guilty due to mental disease or defect in fatal stabbing on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 9:20 PM
When officers arrested Brice and put him in the back of a squad car, he made statements such as "I am God."
