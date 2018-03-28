Perkins Stepping Down, Revels Will Make another Bid for Monroe County Sheriff

Monroe County will have a new Sheriff in 2019. Current Sheriff Scott Perkins announced he will not seek re-election in the fall race. Perkins stated health concerns and wanting to spend more time with his family as reasons not to run for another term. Perkins defeated Wes Revels in a close 2014 election. Revels will make another bid to become Monroe County Sheriff this fall. Revels has scheduled his announcement for Thursday April 5th, at the Hampton Inn of Tomah. Revels served as Tomah Police Chief from 2008-2013. He currently works at First Choice Realty in Tomah.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.