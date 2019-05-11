Peregrine falcons chicks hatch at Weston Power Plant
Three peregrine falcon chicks hatched earlier this week in a nesting box set up by Wisconsin Public Service Corp. at the Weston Power Plant.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
