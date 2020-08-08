Percentage of positive COVID-19 cases increases Friday

Wisconsin continues to have a high level of COVID-19 activity, according to the Department of Health Services. DHS on Friday reported 989 new positive tests, 49 additional hospitalizations, and 12 deaths over the previous 24 hours. Seven percent of more than 15,000 tests were positive, up from 4.7 percent Thursday and 5.2 percent on Wednesday. […]

Source: WRN.com







