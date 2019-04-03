Peralta leads Brewers to sweep of Cincinnati

Freddy Peralta bounced back from a shaky first outing and tossed a gem in Cincinnati, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ballpark. Peralta allowed just two hits over eight innings, striking out 11 and walking nobody as the Brewers swept the three-game series. It’s their […]

