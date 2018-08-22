Peralta leads Brewers past Reds in series finale
Rookie Freddie Peralta tossed seven shutout innings and added an RBI single at the plate to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park. Peralta (6-4, 4.02) allowed just three hits with two walks while striking out seven. Peralta has now allowed just 40 hits […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Central Wisconsin entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in hopes of getting a $2000 inv...10 hours ago
- Suspect leads Portage Co. authorities on hours-long search11 hours ago
- Wausau officer presents grant to those with special needs13 hours ago
- Davis suspended by Badgers14 hours ago
- Peralta leads Brewers past Reds in series finale15 hours ago
- 'Two tight races' — 5 takeaways from the Marquette University Law School P...15 hours ago
- Scott Walker and Tony Evers are in a dead heat in the Wisconsin governor's race15 hours ago
- Brewers release their 2019 schedule15 hours ago
- Marquette poll: Tammy Baldwin, Leah Vukmir tied in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race15 hours ago
- EAA Young Eagles to Hold Flight Rally in Adams County19 hours ago
- Stevens Point Man Utters Forgery at Local Gas Station & Throughout Wisconsin19 hours ago
- Elroy Woman Faces 2 Counts of Felony Bail Jumping19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.