Peralta leads Brewers past Reds in series finale

Rookie Freddie Peralta tossed seven shutout innings and added an RBI single at the plate to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park. Peralta (6-4, 4.02) allowed just three hits with two walks while striking out seven. Peralta has now allowed just 40 hits […]

Source: WRN.com

