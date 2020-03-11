People without power on Green Bay's west side Wednesday morning

The Green Bay School District said power is out at the District Office Building, Tank Elementary, Beaumont Elementary, West High and Franklin Middle School. They expect power to be restored by 11 a.m.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.