People with felony convictions can now vote in Minnesota; secretary of state celebrates

People are celebrating Minnesota’s new law that restores voting rights to people who have left prison. Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon registered newly eligible voters Thursday. That’s the day the law went into effect. Simon is the state’s chief…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







