'People in the community don't seem to care': Wisconsin hospitals' struggles with COVID surge isn't getting people to change behavior
Pandemic fatigue, complacency, colder weather and the coming holidays don’t bode well for slowing the spread of the virus.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 7:41 PM
Young Wisconsin vapers sue JUUL, say false advertising led them to start vaping and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM
A federal lawsuit says JUUL's advertising led 4 young Wisconsin residents to vaping and addiction, and seeks to halt the company's marketing.
Commendations, three crashes and two citizen complaints: Inside the file of the Kenosha...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 6:50 PM
Newly released records provide the best detail to date of Rusten Sheskey's career with Kenosha police before he shot Jacob Blake.
Thousands of Wisconsin voters wrongly flagged as having moved, but no one knows extent of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 6:38 PM
Thousands of Wisconsin voters have been falsely identified as having moved, but no one is sure how extensive errors in the state's data are.
Veterans Home at King reaches 34 COVID-19 deaths as public urged to fight virus spread
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 13, 2020 at 6:21 PM
Since the outbreak began in mid-August, 153 residents and 138 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nygren and Marklein to serve as co-chairs of budget committee
by Bob Hague on November 13, 2020 at 6:13 PM
There’s been a change in leadership, of the Wisconsin legislature’s budget committee. Speaker Robin Vos announced on Thursday that Marinette Representative John Nygren will return as Assembly co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee. I am […]
Thursday another record setting day for new COVID-19 cases
by Bob Hague on November 13, 2020 at 6:06 PM
It was another record setting day for new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin on Thursday. The state Department of Health Services reported 7,497 new confirmed cases — the third consecutive day the state has confirmed more than 7,000 cases. The […]
Fact check: Democrats jump the gun with claim that absentee ballot rejections are down
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 3:58 PM
Here's how Wisconsin certifies votes for final election results -- and how to verify that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 3:49 PM
Some voters are concerned that their November vote hasn't shown up as received or counted, but the process of certifying the election takes time.
