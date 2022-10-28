Pennsylvania woman was driving 100 mph just before fatal crash with Wisconsin state senator, police say
Democratic state Sen. Janet Bewley, 70, had just pulled out onto a highway into the path of Alyssa Ortman’s speeding car, when the two vehicles collided, police reported.
Composting for all: Door County climate change coalition starts free community initiative
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM
A network of 10 sites throughout Door County will let people bring compostable organic waste to their piles, then take compost when ready, for free.
Owner of Cockloft Village finds home On Broadway for vintage goods, clothing store
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM
Owner Tina Kelly moves from mental health industry to vintage clothing, goods store in downtown Green Bay.
Tours give students insight into Door County manufacturing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM
More than 300 students from six area high schools toured businesses as part of a career-awareness event Thursday.
Wisconsin is voting. Here's what to know about voting and ballot access in 2022
by USA TODAY on October 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM
The race for governor in the battleground state is a toss-up. While Sen. Ron Johnson faces a tough reelection battle as the GOP seeks Senate control.
Abortion, crime and testy exchanges: Takeaways from the Wisconsin Attorney General debate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 4:14 AM
Attorney General candidates incumbent Josh Kaul and Republican challenger Eric Toney squared off in their lone debate of the campaign.
70-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 2:53 AM
A 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison and Mather streets in Green Bay Thursday night.
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution dies from injuries in prison assault
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 10:46 PM
The department identified the deceased inmate as Timothy Nabors, 25, of Milwaukee.
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Nov. 8 Wisconsin election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM
A look at each contested race in Green Bay, with information about the Nov, 8 general election.
'Manitowoc Minute' host Charlie Berens will deliver UW-Madison winter commencement speech
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM
Berens said he'd bring jerky and brandy to the ceremony. Ope, just kidding.
