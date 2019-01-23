Penniston reportedly looking to transfer

According to 247Sports, Wisconsin Badger tight end Kyle Penniston is considering a transfer and is in the NCAA transfer portal. Penniston has struggled to establish himself as the pass catcher he had hoped to be. He’s played in 39 games with 21 starts, but he’s totaled just 16 receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns. […]

