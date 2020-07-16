Pence will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday

The Vice President returns to Wisconsin this week. Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Ripon and La Crosse on Friday, as the Trump campaign continues its focus on Wisconsin. According to a campaign press release, Pence will visit Ripon College, recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, to deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s […]

Source: WRN.com







