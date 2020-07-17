Pence to Tour Wisconsin Farm, Discuss USMCA on Friday
Wisconsin will play host to Mike Pence on Friday as he stops at Ripon College before heading to the La Crosse area for a farm tour.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
'Grown men cried': De Pere's Pink Flamingos rally to raise a record $100,000-plus without...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 12:01 PM
"To say we're blown away would be an understatement," Trevor Ramseir said of the Pink Flamingos' goal to raise $37,000 without its annual slow-pitch softball tournament.
-
Millions of Wisconsin residents use the postal service for packages and to vote. New...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM
USPS and its Wisconsin mail carriers have been vital lifelines during the pandemic, delivering medicine, toilet paper, food and other items.
-
Wisconsin Conservation Voters Announce Political Endorsements
on July 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM
Wisconsin Conservation Voters has announced its latest endorsements for candidates running for office in the Wisconsin Legislature.
-
PDPW to Host Dairy Fest Nights on the Farm in August
on July 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is holding a pair of on-the-farm meetings next month to inform and entertain members in a social gathering.
-
Langworthy Joins WFU as Director of Special Projects
on July 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM
The Wisconsin Farmers Union has hired a new director of special projects.
-
-
Pralle & Sanford to Join UW-Platteville Dairy Hub Staff
on July 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has hired its first two staff members to serve as faculty under the Dairy Innovation Hub.
-
As scientists race toward a coronavirus vaccine, some worry that key steps might be missed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 1:41 AM
There's already opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine that doesn't exist. Vaccine experts say safety and efficacy won't be compromised.
-
Democratic lawmakers propose overhaul of unemployment laws but face GOP opposition
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM
Republican lawmakers said the ideas don't fix the backlog and could lead to fraud.
