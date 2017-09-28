Pence talks tax reform at Waukesha factory
Tax cuts were on Vice President Mike Pence’s mind, during a visit to a factory in Waukesha Thursday afternoon. Pence joined Governor Scott Walker for a tour of Weldall Manufacturing, where he also met with workers and several Wisconsin business owners to discuss the tax reform plan President Donald Trump introduced earlier this week. “We’re […]
Source: WRN.com
