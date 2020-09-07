Pence and Harris campaign in Wisconsin today

The vice presidential candidates are in La Crosse and Milwaukee for Labor Day. Republican Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse and deliver remarks on President Trump’s job creation record. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris will tour the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Training Facility and speak about Joe Biden’s […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.