Pelicans flocking to Pointe Mouillee as population grows
BERLIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — They winter along the Southern seaboard. They breed across a wide range that covers the north-central plains and the nearby Canadian provinces. And more and more, they’re stopping to refuel in Michigan.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
