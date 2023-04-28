Pelicans at De Pere dam a sight to behold
Area residents and visitors flock to see the hundreds of American white pelicans that return annually to the Fox River near the De Pere dam.
Keshena woman sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for 2019 drunk driving crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2023 at 11:29 PM
Erin Schweitzer, 42, was sentenced Thursday for a 2019 crash that killed one person and injured two others.
Republican lawmakers set to strip out more than 500 items from Gov. Tony Evers' proposed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM
The Joint Committee on Finance starts work on the budget next week.
Ron Johnson said climate change could be good for Wisconsin. Experts disagree.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 9:17 PM
In a Senate committee hearing, he said, "In terms of the United States and most of Europe, we're in pretty good shape."
Programs to help farmers often are built to men. A new conservation project is changing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM
Farm conservation programs have long catered to men. Now, they're recognizing the obvious: women are involved too.
10th Wisconsin man charged in January 6th insurrection
by Bob Hague on April 28, 2023 at 8:11 PM
Another Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. Jonathan Bonney, of Hayward, is charged with four misdemeanors. He’s the tenth Wisconsin man to be charged for taking part in […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/27
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM
Mauston Routes Westfield Pulls Even with Dells in SCC Baseball Standings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM
After accidents in UW-Madison lab studying viruses, Wisconsin Republicans question...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM
Virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka believes his research may help prevent a pandemic but others fear his work could accidentally cause the opposite.
