Pedestrian In Critical Condition after Being Struck by Van in Monroe County

On September 18, 2020 at 9:25 P.M., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle struck a pedestrian walking on Highway 16 near County Highway T. Upon arrival, Deputies were informed that a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on Highway 16. The pedestrian was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of travel. The pedestrian was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan was uninjured.

Highway 16 was closed for approximately 1 ½ hours while the crash investigation was completed. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family. This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Rescue Technicians, and Gundersen Air.

Source: WRJC.com







