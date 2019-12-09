Pedestrian Appears to Avoid Major Injury after Being Struck by Vehicle in Mauston

Despite being taken to the hospital a pedestrian in a pedestrian vs car accident appeared to be relatively unharmed. The mother of the victim claimed a car lurched forward on Hickory Street in Mauston on November 12th. The car hit the left leg of the pedestrian causing them pain. The hospital report showed there was no real damage made by the contact. The driver said she was checking her mirror for oncoming traffic and did not see the pedestrian. The pedestrian was not using a marked cross walk to cross the street.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.