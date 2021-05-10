Pedersen (Bogert), Yvonne Age 96 formerly of Mauston

Yvonne (Bogert) Pedersen

Yvonne Pedersen, age 96, formerly of Mauston, WI, passed away on April 28, 2021 at Oakwood Village East, Madison, WI , after a long and fulfilling life.

Born in Camp Douglas, Wi on January 16, 1925 to Wilbur (Hub) and Ella Guilligan, Yvonne graduated from Camp Douglas High School in 1942 as Class Valedictorian. Gifted with a great sense of humor, practical advice, and appreciation for the simple ways, she was a cherished aunt and friend to many. A visit to her kitchen or lawn chair would put one in an instant state of relaxation. As a strong, determined, and independent soul, she remained in her own home until the age of 93. She then moved to Terrace Heights senior apartments where she enjoyed all the comforts and support they offered.

Yvonne married Kenneth (Kenny) Bogert in 1949. When Kenny became co-owner of the Mauston Newspapers in 1962, they moved from New Lisbon to Mauston. Yvonne worked at Fort McCoy and Camp Williams, Camp Douglas, WI, for 31 years until her retirement in 1980. She and Kenny enjoyed trips to Star Lake and to their second home on Carpenter Lake in Eagle River, WI. They also enjoyed their winter retirement home in McAllen, Texas until Kenny’s death in 1982.

As Badger football season tickets holders, Yvonne and Kenny were avid fans of Wisconsin sports. They cheered the Packers to victory at the NFL Championship, “Ice Bowl ” in 1967 at Lambeau Field.

Yvonne dedicated her life to her community and church. She was a faithful volunteer for many causes; Fairview Nursing Home, Meals on Wheels, Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store, Mauston Senior Center, and the Mauston Food Pantry. She was a member of the Mauston United Methodist Church, serving as president of the Methodist Women for four years. She sang in the church choir and was the originator of “Pie Sundays­­­”. For over twenty years she helped coordinate the annual Camp Douglas High School reunion, serving as emcee.

Yvonne remained engaged until the last few months of her life. She sincerely appreciated the support of the retirees, card groups, church friends and neighbors; especially Lois and Sherry Barto, who always kept Yvonne on their social calendar.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Kenny, her parents, her sister and husband Doris (Toodie) and Charles Statz; a nephew, Art Penpek and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her niece, Elaine Penpek of Egg Harbor, WI; and four nephews, Joe Statz, of Madison; Frank (Patti) Statz, of Sun Prairie, Wi; Bill (Evelyn) Statz, of Breckenridge, CO; Charlie (Debbie) Statz, of Greenville, NC; cousins, including Rose Clark, Claire Clark and former husband Orland Pedersen.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Terrace Heights, Agrace Hospice, and Oakwood Village for their compassionate care of Yvonne.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at ­­­­­12:30 PM at the Mauston United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Dr. Interment will be in the Camp Douglas cemetery immediately following the service. For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







