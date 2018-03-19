Peck to be Honored as 2018 NAMA Marketer of the Year
The founder and president of the Madison-based Filament marketing company will be honored with the 2018 ‘Marketer of the Year’ award by the National Agri-Marketing Association.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Trump calls for death penalty to ‘get tough’ on drug pushers7 hours ago
- The Latest: Austin blast left victims ‘bleeding profusely’7 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland Finalists Announced in Adams County7 hours ago
- Peck to be Honored as 2018 NAMA Marketer of the Year7 hours ago
- DATCP Seeking Opinions About Farmland Preservation7 hours ago
- Walker school safety plan, child credit in jeopardy7 hours ago
- Philanthropist Allen announces discovery of USS Juneau10 hours ago
- NBC’s The Office’s Wilson, wife Reinhorn to highlight Door Kinetic Arts Festival in Ba...12 hours ago
- Minneapolis hairstylist accused of groping client12 hours ago
- Junction City man guilty of hate crime pointed gun at Hmong neighbor, shot snowbank13 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids police name 29-year-old man found dead Saturday14 hours ago
- 14 Grams of Heroin Found in Vehicle of Eau Claire Man14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.