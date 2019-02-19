PDPF Launches 2019 'Plant A Seed, Inspire A Dream' Campaign
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation is once again holding its ‘Plant a Seed, Inspire a Dream’ fundraiser to generate money for educational programs and initiatives within the dairy industry.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
