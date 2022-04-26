Pavelec, John J. Age 83 of Friendship
John J. Pavelec, age 83, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Riverview Hospital in
WI Rapids, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in
Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment with military honors, will be at the Cottonville Cemetery, Town of Preston, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at
the Church.
John was born November 28, 1938, in Adams County, Wisconsin to John and Bessie (Kuzelka) Pavelec.
He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1956. He served in the United States Navy from January 23, 1957, until he was honorably discharged on January 22, 1963.
John married Joyce Retzlaff on October 4, 1975, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. They were married for 46 years. He was hired at Nekoosa Edwards Paper in 1961 where he worked for 39 years before his retirement in 2000.
John loved to laugh and joke with everyone. His favorite past times were reading, watching his kids & grandkids play sports, Friday night fish fry’s, Sunday brunch, watching the Brewers & Packers, debating politics, hunting, and camping. He served on the town board for over 20 years and was a member of Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.
John was preceded in death by his parents John & Bessie Pavelec, brothers Charles (Betty) Pavelec, Frank Pavelec & Otto (Irene) Pavelec, brothers-in-law John Breene & Eugene Prine, and sister-in-law Marlene Pavelec.
Survivors include his wife Joyce, son Derek (Krista) Pavelec, daughter Amanda Pavelec, grandchildren Alyssa, Matthew & Raylee, brothers Adolf & Joe (Nyla) Pavelec, sisters Milada Prine, Sylvia Breene & Kathy (Ralph) Weber, sister-in-law Goldie Pavelec, and many nieces & nephews.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Speaker Vos extends elections probe after Trump statement
by Raymond Neupert on April 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM
The Republican elections probe will not be ending after all. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had previously said that he was closing down Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 presidential election this week, but has now extended the […]
-
Charges Of Homicide, Arson Dismissed Against Union Center Man
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 7:49 PM
-
Mayer, Patricia (Pat) Age 86 of Necedah
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM
-
Robin Vos extends Michael Gableman's Wisconsin election review after pressure from Donald...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2022 at 6:41 PM
Without naming Vos, Trump suggested he will see a successful primary opponent if he does not extend Gableman's contract.
-
Sturgeon Bay bridges to temporarily close for spring cleaning on Wednesday and next week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM
All three bridges will use signed detours and remain open for marine traffic in Sturgeon Bay.
-
Pavelec, John J. Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/25
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 2:55 PM
-
New Lisbon Ices Cardinals in 12-5 Victory in Baseball Action
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM
-
Tub full of puppies found abandoned on Neenah sidewalk
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Police officers in Neenah are trying to figure out who left a plastic tub full of puppies on a sidewalk Sunday night. Community officer Joe Benoit says the dogs were located in a residential area. “There was no food or water available to […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.