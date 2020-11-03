Paulson, Randy Glenn Age 65 of Lexington, Kentucky

(((WisconsinReport))) IN-PERSON GENERAL ELECTION 2020 VOTING TODAY. —- WISCONSIN HOURS – Tues. Nov. 3, 2020: IN-PERSON VOTING OPEN FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CST. (((WiscReport News))) ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RETURNED BY 8 PM CENTRAL STANDARD TIME. (((WisconsinReport))) PLEASE NOTE: If you have an absentee ballot, IT’S TOO LATE TO MAIL IT IN. Return Absentee Ballot IN PERSON as soon as possible by dropping it off at your municipal clerk’s office or dropbox location (if available). (((WiscReport News))) You can find your clerk’s office address and drop box locations by visiting myvote.wi.gov. (((WisconsinReport))) Your Absentee Ballot must be returned so it can be delivered to your polling place by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are late cannot be counted. (((WisconsinReport))) FIND and FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA: WE ARE WiscReport on TWITTER AND FACEBOOK. (((WiscReport))) STANDBY FOR MORE NEWS AND INFO ON OUR NEWS TICKER: ->>>>>>>>>>

Randy Glenn Paulson, age 65, died on October 23, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky due to liver and kidney failure.

Randy was born in Wisconsin Rapids on April 21, 1955 to Laurence and Izetta Paulson. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1973. Randy married Lisa Kaye, they had one child together, this marriage ended in divorce.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Izetta (Chaffee) Paulson; brother, Gary; and sister, Janice.

He is survived by his son, Kyle; brother, Alan (Jane) Paulson and friend, Lisa.

Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held at a later date.

Source: WRJC.com







