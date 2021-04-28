Paulson, Mary Alice Age 82 of New Lisbon

Mary Alice Paulson

November 11, 1938 – April 22, 2021

We have been told it was a cardiac event, although diagnosis does not matter…we are of the mindset that she passed with what is said to be “broken heart syndrome”. Our Mom loved passionately and deeply.

Mary was a loving, devoted, protective mother and grandmother (Momma Bear) who cherished her family and became a friend to anyone she cross paths with, her kindness was like no other.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, Son Mike, Parents Herbert Odell Armstrong and Bernice (Douglas) Armstrong, Father-in-Law& Mother-in-Law, Ted and Emma Paulson, Brothers William, James, Kenneth, Pete, Doug and Jack Armstrong, Sister-in-law Toni Moser, special friend Linda Quinn and her constant companion of 16 years Joey which was always at her side.

She is survived by children Vanessa (Rich) of New Lisbon, Debbie (Dennis) Smeltz of Enola PA, Tom of Lemoyne PA and Tim of New Lisbon WI,

She is further survived by her sister Ruth (George) Prince, Brothers Roy and Ray (Judy) Armstrong Sister-

16Grandkids, Jeff (Katie), Janice (Mark), Thomas (LaRae), Erik (Kristy), Curt (Heather), Amanda (Christian), Kyle (Geraldine),Chad, Cody,Dusty, Vincent, Crystal (Matt), Becky (Tyler), Douglas, Jeff, Dustin (Brittany).

22 Great grandkids and many nieces and nephews and friends

Mary was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held Friday April 30, 2021 from 3-6 pm with a Tribute Service at 4 pm to honor Mom. Food will be served. At the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Rd New Lisbon WI

Crandall Funeral Home is assisting the family.

