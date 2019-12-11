Paulson, Jerry R. Age 72 of New Lisbon

Jerry R. Paulson, age 72, of New Lisbon died on Monday December 9, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Elroy, WI. Jerry was born to Olaus and Gertrude (Haschke) Paulson on the 13th day of August 1947. Jerry was raised in the town of Fountain and was a 1965 graduate of the New Lisbon High School.

Jerry was drafted into the US Army on June 9, 1967. Jerry was united in marriage to Mildred “Millie” Zinke on July 19, 1967 at Fort Campbell, Tennessee and they were blessed with three sons. James, John and Joel. Jerry served his country in Vietnam for 2 years returning home in 1969. He was awarded the National Defense Medal Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/ 2 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/1960 and M60 1st Class Gunner.

When Jerry returned from the military he liked to hunt and fish. He and Millie enjoyed shooting Trap. He had a pastime of putting together Muzzleloader kits, making knives, pistol grips, and tying flies for fishing.

Jerry had worked for Triple P Manufacturing, laying carpet for Westside Shopper, Toro Company. and for Parker Hannifin for 28 years.

Jerry is survived by his wife Millie of New Lisbon, sons, James (Marla) of Kendall WI, John of Elroy, WI and Joel (Darcy) of Oregon WI, by his sister Shirley Benson of Hustler, by 5 grandchildren, Savannah Paulson, Katiya (Seth) Tormoen, Mitchell Paulson, Riley Paulson and Kyle Paulson, by great grandchildren Johnathan Mannise and Jazlyn Mannise and Gannon Tormoen, a niece Lona (Tom) Woods and nephews Dale (Karla Quist) Benson, Lynn (Brenda) Benson and Terry Benson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. and also on Monday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Brewster Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.