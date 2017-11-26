Paulson, James N., age 87 of Mauston
James N. Paulson, 87 of Mauston passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Fair View Nursing Home, Mauston.
Jim was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on November 15, 1930 the son of Norman and Margaret Paulson.
Jim graduated from Mondana HS in Mauston. He then went to
Milwaukee to find work. He worked for and retired from Allis
Chalmers. He was drafted into the Army and served two years and
returned to Allis Chalmers. While he worked in West Allis he spent
most weekends at the farm between Mauston and Elroy. He later
purchased the farm from his parents. He retired to the farm. He then
worked for Mauston Home Sales. He and Pat have spent their winters in
Arizona for many years.
He was involved in AA program for himself and supported many on their
journey with alcoholism. He was an avid deer hunter. Jim was a
strong willed person who valued his privacy.
Jim is survived by wife Pat, three children Pam of Waukesha WI, Jim
(Brenda) Mauston WI and Richard (Tammy) Briggsville, step-grand-
daughter Katelynn and step great grand daughter Ella, hsi sisters SR Mary
Ellen OP Racine Dominican and Norma (Joe) Lehosky Florida, his brothers
Harold (Wilda) Oakdale, Duane (Carol) Waukesha WI and Ken (Kathy)
Waukesha and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by mother Margret and father Noman, brother
Kerian and longtime friend Rita Barreau.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Minnesota ice anglers with wheeled fish houses need license7 hours ago
- Construction pushes homeless into Des Moines’ downtown7 hours ago
- Wisconsin health officials look at preventing elderly falls7 hours ago
- Paulson, James N., age 87 of Mauston10 hours ago
- Bires, Glen F., age 83 of Mauston10 hours ago
- Hot meals for hungry people11 hours ago
- Badgers remain undefeated and in the running11 hours ago
- Southern Door School District hosts holiday party for seniors12 hours ago
- DEER RESCUE: Lincoln Co. authorities save deer that went through ice19 hours ago
- Breakfast with Santa returns to Wausau21 hours ago
- Friends have an annual Small Business Saturday tradition in Downtown Wausau21 hours ago
- The future is now22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.