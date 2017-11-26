Paulson, James N., age 87 of Mauston

James N. Paulson, 87 of Mauston passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Fair View Nursing Home, Mauston.

Jim was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on November 15, 1930 the son of Norman and Margaret Paulson.

Jim graduated from Mondana HS in Mauston. He then went to

Milwaukee to find work. He worked for and retired from Allis

Chalmers. He was drafted into the Army and served two years and

returned to Allis Chalmers. While he worked in West Allis he spent

most weekends at the farm between Mauston and Elroy. He later

purchased the farm from his parents. He retired to the farm. He then

worked for Mauston Home Sales. He and Pat have spent their winters in

Arizona for many years.

He was involved in AA program for himself and supported many on their

journey with alcoholism. He was an avid deer hunter. Jim was a

strong willed person who valued his privacy.

Jim is survived by wife Pat, three children Pam of Waukesha WI, Jim

(Brenda) Mauston WI and Richard (Tammy) Briggsville, step-grand-

daughter Katelynn and step great grand daughter Ella, hsi sisters SR Mary

Ellen OP Racine Dominican and Norma (Joe) Lehosky Florida, his brothers

Harold (Wilda) Oakdale, Duane (Carol) Waukesha WI and Ken (Kathy)

Waukesha and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

He was preceded in death by mother Margret and father Noman, brother

Kerian and longtime friend Rita Barreau.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

