Paul Ryan announces creation of new non-profit

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan announces the formation of a non-profit with offices in his hometown of Janesville. According to a news release, the American Idea Foundation, will partner with community organizations, academics, and lawmakers who are working on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities, and advancing evidence-based public policies. The 49-year-old Ryan will serve as […]

