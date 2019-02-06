Patterson waives preliminary hearing, will head to trial for Closs kidnapping and murders

The man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents is headed to trial In a very brief hearing on Wednesday, 21-year-old Jake Patterson waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Barron County judge James Babler accepted that waiver and bound Patterson over for trial on two counts of homicide, one count of kidnapping, […]
Source: WRN.com


