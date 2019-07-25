Patterson moved to New Mexico prison under cloak of secrecy
The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs after killing her parents in northern Wisconsin has been moved to a prison in New Mexico. – The New Mexico Corrections Department confirms to Press-Gazette Media that Jake Patterson is in one of its prisons. This, after Wisconsin prison officials scrubbed Patterson’s whereabouts from their Internet database. Patterson is […]
Source: WRN.com
