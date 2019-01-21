Patterson Decorah, Loretta Age 71 of Rural Mauston

Loretta Patterson Decorah, age 71 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin walked on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Loretta had been a resident at Wisconsin Dells Health Services for 3 years and wanted to go home. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Waksikma Community Building, 5826 43rd Street, New Lisbon with Samson Falcon officiating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home, Lyndon Station on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. and at the Waksikma Community Building beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Loretta was born June 21, 1947 in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Thomas and Jenny (Falcon) Decorah. Loretta was a jack of all trades. She went to Madison Technical College for auto mechanics, carpentry, she obtained a paralegal certificate and dabbled in cosmetology school. The word of God took precedence in her daily life. She loved to spread the word and would give bibles to all her loved ones. She was a true prayer warrior and was always praying for someone in need. She was very blessed to have such a big family with many friends and relatives.

The light of her life was her grandchildren with the miracle of great grandchildren. She always made sure her family was well taken care of and she could lift up a person’s spirits bringing sunshine to a cloudy day. She was known for her incredible sense of HoChunk humor and made many people laugh.

Loretta is survived by her children, Anthony (Rebecca) Decorah Welsh, Patrick Patterson, Daniel Perez and Thomasa (Gilbert) Chavez; brothers, Parmenton Decorah, Joseph (Lona) Decorah and Francis (Roberta) Decorah; grandchildren, Cheyenne and Aiden Welsh, Xavier and Jamieson Patterson, Katelynn Cantwell, David Patterson, Zhane and Julian Berg, Rene and Roman Martinez, Azrael Chavez, Shelby Perez and Angelina Baker; great grandchildren, Josiah, Jamieson and Hazel Patterson and Therese and Aurora Escobar; and her faithful and loyal 4 legged companion, Buttons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Patterson; brothers, Lyle, Gordon, Harland and Anthony and sisters, Janet Funmaker, Barbara Clay, Susie Decorah, Rita Dick and Shirley White.

The family thanks everyone for their kind thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement during this transition of life. God bless each and everyone.

