Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to its fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this FREE event. Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes will explain the importance of managing diabetes through diet, medication, glucose monitoring, and stress management.
The Diabetes Education team will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and give you tips on how to better manage your diabetes. They will address any questions and concerns that you may not think to ask when you visit your healthcare provider.
This event will be held on Thursday, January 5 at 1 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.
If you would like to know more about this program, please call 608-847-1846.
Source: WRJC.com
