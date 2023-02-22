Parts of northern U.S. shut down ahead of winter storm
States in the northern plains are largely shutting down ahead of a massive winter storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow in some areas, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Many schools throughout the Dakotas,…
What to know about Daniel Kelly, the conservative candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 5:48 AM
Here's what you need to know about Daniel Kelly, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice running to return to the court.
Who is Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge seeking a spot on the Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 5:47 AM
Judge Janet Protasiewicz has advanced in the hotly contested 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court general election. Here's what you should know about the Milwaukee County judge.
Miss America Grace Stanke on sexism, social media, nuclear engineering and what she...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 5:46 AM
Miss America Grace Stanke of Wausau answered questions from the Milwaukee Press Club and Rotary Club of Milwaukee.
Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly advance in high stakes, high-spending Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 5:20 AM
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Daniel Kelly will face each other in April for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Protasiewicz, Kelly advance to April election for state supreme court seat
by Raymond Neupert on February 22, 2023 at 4:40 AM
The race for state supreme court has been narrowed to two. Milwaukee County judge Janet Protasiewicz and former State Supreme Court justice Dan Kelly are advancing to the spring election. They defeated two other judges, Waukesha County Judge Janet […]
De Pere School Board candidates Meneau, Niffenegger, Dickert, Hindrichs advance to April...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 4:38 AM
De Pere voters will elect two School Board members in the general election April 4.
Genrich, Weininger sail through primary for Green Bay mayor; McIntyre and Kopp advance in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 3:59 AM
Primary voting narrows Green Bay mayor race from 4 to 2 contenders; Howard village president race goes from three candidates to 2.
Tony Evers is proposing paid family and medical leave. Here's how it would work and why...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 2:39 AM
Tony Evers' plan would provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for public and private sector workers.
Cheese Makers Association looks to the future at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM
Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association works to keep quality of U.S. championship at a high level.
