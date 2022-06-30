Parts of Minnesota campus evacuated after reported explosion
Authorities have evacuated a portion of the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis following reports of a fire and possible explosion. No injuries have been reported. The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted about 3:30 p.m. Thursday that firefighters were responding to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
'I just went flying': Appleton scout leader injured in the Amtrak train derailment...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2022 at 11:45 PM
Jonathan Awe of Appleton, a Freedom Elementary School teacher and Troop 73 activities adviser, has three fractured vertebrae from injuries suffered in the Amtrak train derailment.
-
Howard-Suamico School Board President Garry Sievert resigns; board to begin process of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM
Sievert resigned Thursday afternoon citing personal health and family concerns.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sarah Godlewski tests positive for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Here's where to find fireworks, parades and events near Green Bay for July 4 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 7:34 PM
Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks will take place in Brown, Shawano, Oconto and Door counties, and the Oneida Nation Pow Wow will make its return.
-
Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Green Bay in support of abortion rights
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM
The demonstration began with a rally at Baird Park before participants took to the streets, holding signs and chanting, on their way to City Hall.
-
Freeman, Jerry R. Age 78 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM
-
Reynolds, Jan Age 92 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM
-
Brookwood Graduate to Represent Tomah Legion at All-Star Game at AmFam Field in Milwaukee
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM
-
Fireworks just one reason to attend Oneida Nation Pow Wow this weekend. Here's what to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 2:36 PM
The pow wow returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus and, for the first time ever, will feature fireworks. Here's what to know about the event.
