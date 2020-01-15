Parks, Marion Jean Age 78 of Adams
Marion Jean Parks, age 78, of Adams, WI passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Marion was born on October 16, 1941, in White Creek, WI to LaVere and Metta Klaus. She was the last surviving sibling of the only set of triplets born in Adams County.
Marion married Dale Parks on October 21, 1961, in Friendship, Wisconsin.
She managed Dickman’s Dry Cleaners in Adams and later worked at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship until she retired in 2003.
Marion enjoyed bowling, camping, watching the Packers & NASCAR, sewing, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVere & Metta Klaus; brothers, Kenneth Klaus; Glenn (Lois) Klaus; sister, Yvonne Fusaro; brother, Ronald Klaus; triplet brother & sister, Matt (Carol) & Marie Klaus; sister, Elaine Hall; sister, Alice Olson, sister-in-law, Mary Jo Klaus, brother-in-law, Dave Roberts.
Survivors:
Daughter: Alice Parks of Adams
Son: Allan (Christine) Parks of Friendship
Daughter: Denise Parks of Adams
Husband: Dale Parks of Friendship
Grandchildren: Ryan & Adam Larson, Dakotah, Tucker & Hannah Kasten, and one great-grandson, Jack Larson all of Adams
Brothers: Lawrence (Dody) Klaus of Arkdale
Gordon (Mary Lee) Klaus of Grand Marsh
Allan Klaus (Bonnie) of Friendship
Sister: Sandra Roberts (Mike) of Friendship
Sister-in-law: Myrna Klaus of Adams
Brother-in-law: Tom Olson of Friendship
She is further survived by many nieces & nephews
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
