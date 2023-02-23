Parking structure partially collapses at Bayshore mall
A parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale partially collapsed Thursday afternoon.
Tony Earl, Wisconsin's 41st governor who championed the environment, equal rights, dies...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM
Tony Earl is remembered as a gracious public servant who fought hard for his principles yet retained friends on both sides of the political aisle.
What to know about Janet Protasiewicz, liberal candidate facing Daniel Kelly in the 2023...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 6:15 PM
Judge Janet Protasiewicz has advanced in the hotly contested 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court general election. Here's what you should know about the Milwaukee County judge.
What to know about Daniel Kelly, the conservative candidate facing Janet Protasiewicz in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM
Here's what you need to know about Daniel Kelly, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice running to return to the court.
Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at age 86
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM
Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl has died. Governor Tony Evers’ office made the announcement on Thursday. Earl, the state’s 41st governor from 1983 to 1987, had recently suffered a stroke and was receiving palliative care. Earl was a […]
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, back from under-the-radar trip to Taiwan, emphasizes calls for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM
The four-day trip was the first to Taiwan for Gallagher, who leads a congressional committee to investigate the Chinese Communist Party's influence.
Wisconsin youths: More mental illness, more intense behavior, more suicide attempts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM
Mental health providers are stretched too thin, or leaving the field entirely, at a time when children need help more than ever.
Turnout for the Supreme Court primary election set a record. Here's what we know about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM
More than 960,000 votes were cast Tuesday, a 36% increase from the last record set in 2020 when about 705,000 people voted in a Supreme Court primary.
Beer and booze delivered to your home? It's possible under a new bill in the state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM
A bipartisan bill would allow customers to order alcohol for delivery or curbside pick-up from licensed retailers if approved.
