Parker, Norman “Babe” Age 88 of Necedah

Norman “Babe” Parker, age 88 of Necedah, WI died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Norman was the son of Lloyd and Norma (Larsen) Parker and was born on June 15, 1931 in Sprague, Wisconsin.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St Peter’s Lutheran Church (33458 State Hwy 21, Camp Douglas, WI) in Shennington, Rev. Jeff Ruetten presiding. Full Military Honors will follow the service at the church. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon with a Masonic Service starting at 6:00p.m. Visitation will also be at the church on Monday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.