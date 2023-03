Parents Bill of Rights includes Fitzgerald’s CRT Transparency Act

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a Parents Bill of Rights. The Republican measure which passed on Friday includes Wisconsin Congressman Scott Fitzgerald’s CRT Transparency Act. That would require school districts post curriculum for each grade on a publicly accessible website as a condition of federal funding. CRT, or critical race theory, is an […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.