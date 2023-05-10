Parents accused of helping son flee country before trial

The parents of an Iowa man who fled to Jordan before his attempted murder trial have been arrested after prosecutors accused them of helping their son escape the country. Nineteen-year-old Ali Younes had been set to go on trial next…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.