Parchim, Mark A. Age 67 of Friendship

Mark A. Parchim, age 67 of Friendship, WI passed away on February 25, 2024. Mark was born on November 6, 1957 to Eugene and Carol Parchim in Milwaukee, WI

As a young man music was a big part of his life. He was involved in many phases of the music world, excelling in all that he did. He was also a foreign exchange student which gave him the opportunity to visit Sweden and Germany.

In the latter half of his senior year in school he joined the Air Force. He attended colleges of Berkeley and Viterbo following the music world and also pursued a career as a Project Manager for the Military for many years.

All in all, Mark lived a very full life before he went home. Now he’s on his best journey with his beloved dogs by his side.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.