Paramedic gets 5 years in prison for Elijah McClain’s death in rare case against medical responders
A Colorado paramedic has been sentenced to five years in prison for the death of Elijah McClain in a rare prosecution of medical responders that has left officials rethinking how they treat people in police custody. Peter Cichuniec learned his…
Evers vetoes Republican authored tax cut & tax credits
by bhague@wrn.com on March 1, 2024 at 9:01 PM
As expected, Governor Tony Evers has vetoed three Republican authored tax bills. Evers has twice previously vetoed tax cuts from Republicans. In a statement Friday, the Democratic governor said the three measures totaling $800 million would have […]
Debbie Richards performs at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2024 at 5:25 PM
Parchim, Mark A. Age 67 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Great Lakes tribal leaders ask Biden to support Bad River in dispute with Enbridge
by Bob Hague on February 29, 2024 at 7:32 PM
Great Lakes tribes want the Biden Administration to oppose a pipeline. In a letter, leaders of 30 tribes including 9 of 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin, ask the administration to support the Bad River Chippewa in its dispute with […]
Ice is off Madison area lakes
by WRN Contributor on February 29, 2024 at 7:27 PM
A short season for ice cover on Madison’s lakes. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has declared lakes Mendota and Monona open, as of Wednesday this week. Lake Mendota froze over on January 15th, meaning it was only frozen over for […]
WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Scores from Tuesday 2/27
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 7:14 PM
Kim Strompolis Announces for Mayor
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 6:12 PM
Evers vetoes PFAS cleanup bill
by Bob Hague on February 28, 2024 at 10:49 PM
Governor Tony Evers vetoes a “forever chemicals” cleanup bill. The Republican authored bill passed the Legislature on party line votes. In a statement on Tuesday the Democratic governor said he continues to object to a provision that […]
