Paralyzed Solarus lineman Brian Ortner adjusts to new life
Former Solarus lineman Brian Ortner of Wisconsin Rapids is adjusting to a new way of life after being paralyzed on the job in July.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Paralyzed Solarus linesman Brian Ortner adjusts to new life30 mins ago
- Paralyzed Solarus lineman Brian Ortner adjusts to new life32 mins ago
- 20 years after Columbine, Wisconsin schools try to get to the root of violent threats56 mins ago
- State Milk Production Falls, While National Output Rises1 hour ago
- State Cheese Makers Praise Newly-Proposed Dairy Bills1 hour ago
- Wisconsin Leaders Co-Sign Biofuel Letter to Trump1 hour ago
- Legislative panel approves some pay increases while rejecting others14 hours ago
- Wilton Man Strikes Horse on HWY13118 hours ago
- Convicted Sex Offender Moving Into Necedah Township18 hours ago
- Democrats Say Voting Purge Isn’t A Crisis, Just An Organizing Challenge18 hours ago
- Enbridge buying land for new Line 5 pipeline2 days ago
- Reward offered in Beaver Rotary Club Christmas display vandalism2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.