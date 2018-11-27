Papadopoulos Reports To Prison in Oxford, WI

George Papadopoulos’ prison sentence is underway. Papadopoulos reported Monday to serve his 14-day sentence at a federal facility in a medium-security prison in Oxford, Wisconsin. A federal judge Sunday rejected the former Trump campaign adviser’s bid to delay his prison sentence, after he pleaded guilty to making false statements to the F-B-I as they investigated links between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. The judge said the legal arguments from Papadopoulos’ attorneys didn’t meet the legal burden of what was necessary to delay his sentence.

Source: WRJC.com





