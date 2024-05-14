Panthers Steam Roll Hillsboro in SBC Baseball

The Royall Panthers made quick work of the Hillsboro Tigers 13-0 Monday evening. Eleven different hitters had a base hit in the victory for the Panthers. Trey Wildes led the charge going 3×3 with 3 doubles, while his brother Tucker Wildes went 2×4 with a triple and an 3RBIs, and his other brother Tyrus went 2×4 with 4RBI’s. Jason Johnson also notched his first hit and RBI in a varsity uniform for the Panthers. Seth Brandau picked up the win going 5 shutout innings giving up just 3 hits walking 1 and striking out 6. The Panthers improved to 15-3 on their season and finish the conference season with a 12-2 mark. Hillsboro’s Talan Hildreth went 1×2 with a walk for the Tigers.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.